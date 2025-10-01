ENG
Ukrainian drone hits quad bike with occupiers: "Leg, f#ck". VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators struck an enemy quad bike carrying two occupiers in a wooded area on one of the frontline sectors.

According to Censor.NET, the video posted on social media shows the moment of impact, after which one of the occupiers collapses to the ground, shouting, "Leg, f#ck!"

Warning, strong language!

