Russian troops attempted to open new direction for assault near Stepove in Zaporizhzhia, but were defeated, - Southern Defence Forces

Russian occupation forces attempted to open a new direction for assault operations near the village of Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia region, but failed.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"Early this morning, the enemy attempted to open a new direction - to launch assaults in the direction of the village of Stepove," Voloshyn said.

According to intelligence reports, the enemy concentrated its forces and equipment in the area of the village of Zherebianka and planned to storm Ukrainian positions in the direction of Lukianivske. "Today, there have already been two such assaults in the morning on the village of Stepove, and in one of these combat clashes, the enemy even attempted a mass assault on motorcycles, using six vehicles," the spokesman added.

Voloshyn said that the occupiers tried to break into the settlement and entrench themselves in Ukrainian positions, but the defence forces repelled the attack, destroying both the motorcyclists and the enemy's equipment.

