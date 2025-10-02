Russians attacked Kherson in September with artillery, aircraft and drones: 6 killed, 66 wounded. VIDEO

In September, Russian occupiers continued to terrorize the Kherson community, killing six residents and wounding 66.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration (CMA), Yaroslav Shanko, Censor.NET reports.

It was noted that nearly three-quarters of the casualties resulted from artillery shelling, although enemy drones remain a pressing threat for Kherson residents.

Last month, the aggressor’s army used aviation several times against civilians. On September 26, a "record" 12 KABs hit the Tsentralnyi district, damaging more than 70 private houses at once.

"Kherson utility services are working to clear up the aftermath of enemy shelling as quickly as possible. Volunteers are involved when needed. Victims are receiving comprehensive assistance—from medical to humanitarian. Kherson continues its struggle," the head of the CMA added.

