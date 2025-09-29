ENG
Russians fired unguided missiles at checkpoint in Kherson: one police officer was killed and another was injured

Heavy shelling of Kherson: over 100 buildings damaged, civilians and police officers wounded
Photo: поліція Херсонської області

On the morning of September 29, the Russian army struck coastal areas of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with unguided missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Police on Facebook.

A checkpoint came under heavy fire, killing a 40-year-old police officer who was on duty protecting people.

A 21-year-old police officer was also injured and taken to hospital with mine-blast trauma and concussion.

