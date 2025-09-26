ENG
Russia launched series of air strikes on Kherson: about dozen aerial bombs had "arrived" in city (updated)

Ruscists attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with UAVs

On the morning of 26 September, Russian troops carried out a series of air strikes on Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

According to him, the Su-34 fighters reached the launch line one by one. Seven enemy aircraft were spotted in the sky.

He noted that powerful explosions were heard in the city. The Central district of the city came under attack.

At 6:33 a.m. Prokudin reported that there was no threat of air strikes.

Later, the head of the RMA noted that about fifteen bombs had "arrived" in Kherson within an hour.

The strikes damaged an administrative building and nine private houses.

