Russian drone hits medical facility in Kherson, three staff injured – RMA

Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone on the grounds of a medical facility in Kherson, injuring three staff members.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) reported this, according to Censor.NET.

The attack occurred at around 2 p.m. in the Dniprovskyi district of the city.

A 49-year-old woman and two men aged 45 and 67 were injured. They sustained blast and shrapnel wounds. All the victims received medical assistance and were later discharged for outpatient treatment.

