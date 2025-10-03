Night drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: Dnipropetrovsk, Synelnykove, and Nikopol districts under attack. PHOTOS

At night, Russians attacked Dnipro and the region with kamikaze drones. Houses and a multi-storey building were damaged, and artillery was used to hit Manganese. There were no casualties everywhere, and air defence systems shot down 13 UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the air defence force Serhii Lysak.

As a result of the attack, fires broke out in Dnipro, and emergency workers are extinguishing the fire. In one of the villages of Dniprovsky district, 4 houses were damaged.

A five-storey building in the Shakhtarska community of Sinelnykivska district was damaged. The windows were smashed. In Mezhivska, which was hit by Russian shelling in the morning, a local house caught fire.

The situation was also restless in the Nikopol region. The enemy attacked the Marhanetska community with an FPV drone and fired from heavy artillery. We are investigating the consequences.

"The main thing is that there were no casualties everywhere. According to the Air Defence Ministry, 13 enemy drones were destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk region," noted Lysak.







