South under massive artillery and drone fire: enemy attacked near Antonivski Bridges and in Orikhiv and Huliaipillia directions - Defense Forces

In the south, the enemy is increasing the use of aerial bombs and kamikaze drones against Ukrainian defenders and civilians. Also, futile attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders continue.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders are repelling the enemy: over the past day they have destroyed more than six dozen occupiers and more than two dozen pieces of weapons and military equipment:

In the Prydniprovskie direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults in the direction of Antonivskie bridges;

In the Orikhiv direction, three combat clashes took place - the enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Stepove and Kamianske;

In the Huliaipillia direction, five combat clashes were recorded near the settlement of Poltavka.

In the southern operational zone, the enemy actively used aviation, striking at settlements in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. For the strikes, 31 guided aerial bombs and 46 unguided aerial missiles were used.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have carried out more than 640 strikes with kamikaze drones of various modifications and carried out almost 180 drops from UAVs, using over 200 ammunition.

Over the course of 24 hours, the enemy has carried out more than 270 attacks on the positions of our defenders, using almost 1,300 ammunition. More than a dozen settlements adjacent to the front line were also under attack.