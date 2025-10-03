Support for Veterans, Humanitarian Projects, and Assistance to Ukrainian Hospitals: How the Andrii Matiukha Foundation Works. PHOTOS

Company News

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation invests significant effort into developing charitable projects. Its main areas of work include supporting the military and veterans, assisting hospitals, and advancing prosthetics. At the same time, the Andrii Matiukha Foundation contributes to international projects that strengthen Ukraine’s cooperation with the global community.

Andrii Matiukha Foundation Joined the "Ye-Protez" Project to Support People After Amputations

"Ye-Protez" is one of the key initiatives supported by the Foundation led by Andrii Matiukha. The platform combines consultations, prosthetic selection, financing, and rehabilitation, enabling users to find clinics and receive expert guidance.

The service began development in 2024 with a pilot version that included a knowledge base, website, and Telegram bot. The next stage is the creation of a full application integrated with state and partner services.

The project is built on inclusivity and modern technologies. The chatbot uses artificial intelligence, while the knowledge base is constantly updated. The Andrii Matiukha Foundation emphasizes that the platform will remain useful even after the war.

In the near future, the service is expected to attract 5,000 users, with at least half of them completing the full process from consultation to prosthesis installation with full support.

Andrii Matiukha Foundation Supported the "Protection of Ukrenergo Repair Workers" Program

The "Protection of Ukrenergo Repair Workers" program was launched to train repair crews and technical staff in providing first aid under dangerous conditions. The initiative includes 75 one-day training sessions with 1,500 energy workers expected to participate. During the sessions, they acquire practical skills such as stopping bleeding, applying tourniquets, performing CPR, and quickly assessing the condition of victims.

Since the start of the full-scale war, Ukraine’s energy system has been under constant threat. More than 63,000 facilities have been damaged, at least 160 industry workers have been killed, and more than 300 injured. Despite the risk of shelling, repair teams continue to work daily on high-voltage lines and substations. That is why such training is critically important for their safety.

Modern Instruments for the Children’s Hospital from the Andrii Matiukha Foundation

In 2025, the urgent surgery department of Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital received Ligasure Mariland and Ligasure Exact instruments. Thanks to their nanocoating, these tools significantly improve doctors’ ability to perform both laparoscopic and open surgeries. The hospital carries out around 800 operations each year, and within just a few months, the new equipment helped complete more than 60 successful surgeries.

Previously, Okhmatdyt doctors also received the Thompson system for open surgeries. It has already been used in more than 100 procedures and has become indispensable in daily practice.

"Buy a Lot" Initiative: Sports and Charity for Children

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation supported the charity auction "Buy a Lot", organized by Dynamo Football Club, the Ukrainian Journalists’ National Team, and the News Center agency. Funds raised during the event will be directed to building an inclusive sports playground in Zhytomyr at a rehabilitation and palliative care center for children.

Andrii Matiukha believes that the union of sports and charity has special significance. This format not only benefits participants of such initiatives but also ensures vital support for children who most need attention and conditions for development.

"Origami for Ukraine": The Power of Art to Support Ukrainian Soldiers

In spring 2025, the facade of the Kyiv Museum was decorated with a large-scale installation of 5,000 metallic birds. The author of the project was Belgian designer Charles Kaisin, with Ukrainian schoolchildren joining in the creation of the symbolic figures.

The idea behind "Origami for Ukraine" goes beyond an artistic gesture — it is also a charitable initiative. Funds raised were directed to the Kyiv rehabilitation center for soldiers. Donations could be made directly, or by purchasing a bird for €10. The campaign has already raised more than €50,000.

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation was among those supporting this project. "Origami for Ukraine" demonstrates how art can go beyond aesthetics and become a powerful tool for assistance.

Systematic Activities of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation and Plans for the Coming Years

Andrii Matiukha is convinced that any form of assistance must create a foundation for the future, since only a systematic approach can ensure lasting results. This is how the Andrii Matiukha Foundation’s work is built: each project delivers not only an immediate effect but also introduces new approaches to support.

From the very beginning, the Andrii Matiukha Foundation has focused on several key areas. These include supporting, rehabilitating, and reintegrating veterans into society; initiatives to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities; and humanitarian programs in medicine, science, education, and culture. Expanding international cooperation has also become an important part of the Foundation’s work, strengthening Ukraine’s global position. The work continues.