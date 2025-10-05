Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has once again stated that the supply of American Tomahawks to Ukraine will lead to the destruction of "positive trends" in relations between Russia and the United States.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

"The supply of long-range systems, in particular "Tomahawks", to Ukraine will lead to the destruction of the positive trends that have emerged in relations between Russia and the United States," Putin said.

