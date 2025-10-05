The United States has reported that approximately 5,000 Cubans are participating in the war against Ukraine on Russia's side. According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports this with reference to US officials.

According to sources, most of these Cuban citizens arrived in Russia recently, mainly through recruitment programs that offer money and Russian citizenship in exchange for service in the Russian army.

Washington has noted that such participation of foreigners in the war is a cause for serious concern, as Russia is trying to compensate for its lack of personnel by recruiting mercenaries and citizens from other countries.

Previously, Cuban authorities stated that they did not support their citizens' participation in armed conflicts, but confirmed that some Cubans had indeed been recruited through fraudulent schemes.

American analysts suggest that the Kremlin may intensify such recruitment campaigns in Latin America, Asia, and Africa in order to quickly replenish losses on the front lines.

Some media outlets previously reported that Cubans agreed to fight against Ukraine in exchange for 200,000 rubles ($2,400). This is almost 100 times higher than the average monthly salary in Cuba itself, which is $35.

Most Cuban citizens who become Russian military personnel are trained in Tula, Russia.