13-year-old girl commits suicide due to abuse by stepfather: man detained in Kyiv region, - OPG

Law enforcement officials have charged a 39-year-old man with suspicion of driving his 13-year-old stepdaughter to suicide.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

According to the investigation, for several years, the man, living with his partner and her children, forced his stepdaughter to do housework, look after younger children, and deprived her of the opportunity to study and relax normally.

The stepfather also kicked the girl out of the house in winter without outer clothing, publicly humiliated her and threatened to send her to an orphanage. Constant humiliation and fear led to severe psychological consequences, as a result of which the girl committed suicide.

A forensic medical examination confirmed that death was caused by hanging. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the man has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 120 of the Criminal Code, which provides for imprisonment for a term of 7 to 10 years.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel