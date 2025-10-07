Mobilization readiness drills begin in Belarus

Annual mobilization readiness drills kicked off in Belarus on October 7 and will run until October 10.

The country’s Defense Ministry reported this, according to Belarusian media cited by Censor.NET.

According to the ministry, the exercises aim to improve coordination between local authorities and organizations during the formation of territorial troops and people’s militia units.

The drills will focus particularly on training officials from executive committees, military commissariats, organizations, and reservists in matters related to the establishment of territorial defense forces.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel