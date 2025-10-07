Nearly thousand Russian soldiers have been charged with murder since 2022 – media

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, nearly 1,000 criminal cases have been opened against Russian servicemen on charges of murder and grievous bodily harm resulting in death.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was revealed by Mediazona media outlet, which analyzed official court statistics.

The outlet noted that such cases against servicemen are handled by military courts.

In 2022, these courts received 38 cases related to murder and grievous bodily harm resulting in death. The number has increased each year — 266 cases in 2023 and 346 in 2024.

In the first nine months of 2025, 377 new criminal cases of this kind have already been filed.

According to Mediazona, the number of violent crimes committed by Russian servicemen has been steadily rising throughout the three and a half years of the war.

The number of convictions for murder, grievous bodily harm, and sexual violence began to surge noticeably in the first half of 2023 and has continued to rise since then.

The statistics of military courts, however, do not include crimes committed by participants of the war in Ukraine who were no longer in military service at the time of the offense.

