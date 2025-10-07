3rd Army Corps receives another 3,000 drones from Kyiv community – Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko has handed over 3,000 drones from the people of Kyiv to the fighters of the 3rd Army Corps. Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian defenders have received nearly 50,000 drones from the capital’s residents.

"I handed over a new batch of aid from the people of Kyiv to the soldiers of the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces — another 3,000 FPV drones of various types. Since the start of 2025, Kyiv residents have already provided nearly 50,000 UAVs, about 200 electronic warfare systems, as well as vehicles, including armored ones, off-roaders, and communication equipment," Vitalii Klytschko said.

According to him, earlier this year the Kyiv community handed over 6,000 drones of various types to the 3rd Corps, along with a modern mobile training center for FPV drone pilots, built on the chassis of a MAZ bus.

Part of this batch of drones will go to the 3rd Assault Brigade, which is part of the 3rd Army Corps.

"Since the beginning of the year, Kyiv has allocated ₴500 million from the city budget to equip this brigade. Last year, the 3rd Assault Brigade received over 10,000 drones and 20 new Toyota Hilux pickups, all purchased with city funds," the mayor added.

Earlier reports stated that since the start of the year, nearly ₴11 billion has been allocated from Kyiv’s budget to support Ukraine’s defense and security forces.

