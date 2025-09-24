Russian forces killed civilians and kidnapped child during an assault in Donetsk region - 3rd Army Corps. VIDEO

Russian occupants in Donetsk region shot civilians and captured a minor girl.

This was reported by the Third Army Corps, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, near the village of Shandryholove, the Russian military shot a family of civilians and captured a minor girl.

"The enemy is using her to cover their groups and further advance in the Lyman direction. Radio intercepts revealed that even before the assault on the settlement began, a Russian commander with the call sign 'Bali' ordered the destruction of civilians, instructed them to act quickly, and 'kill everyone indiscriminately'.



An enemy unit entered a residential building and shot civilians, including the child's parents. The Russians kidnapped the girl and continue their assault, holding her hostage to prevent them from firing on them," the statement said.

The 3rd AC stressed that all radio intercepts indicate the pre-planned nature of the enemy's actions.

