During investigations of executions of prisoners by ruscists, we find more and more evidence that this is systemic policy of Russian Federation, - Deputy Prosecutor General Leshchenko

There are currently hundreds of known cases of Ukrainian prisoners of war being executed by Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Deputy Prosecutor General Andrii Leshchenko in an interview with Censor.NET.

"We see that this is still policy at the military command level. There was a case when a storage device was found among captured documents. It contained an unofficial collection of rules of conduct for military personnel in various situations. This is not an official publication of the Armed Forces or the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. But at the same time, it appears that this flash drive belonged to one of the officers of the Russian army, who could use these rules to educate personnel and understand the principles of troop management," he said.

According to Leshchenko, among the materials that were there, one of the sections was about the treatment of prisoners of war.

"And it contained instructions along the following lines: if you have taken soldiers prisoner and your group is a considerable distance from the command post or main forces, interrogate the prisoners and shoot them. Therefore, the more we investigate, the more evidence we find that this is indeed a systematic policy.

In addition, let's look at public interviews with individuals—representatives of the enemy army—who say that prisoners should not be taken, that they should be destroyed. Let's also look at events involving the Russian army in other armed conflicts, when they also shot captured prisoners.

Unfortunately, this phenomenon is becoming increasingly widespread in Ukraine," concluded the Deputy Prosecutor General.

