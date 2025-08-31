Russian soldier shoots dead civilian near Pokrovsk – Prosecutor’s Office. VIDEO

In the village of Novoekonomichne near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, a Russian soldier shot dead a civilian resident.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident occurred on August 28. According to prosecutors, a Russian soldier hid behind the garage of a private household and fired a targeted shot at a man with an automatic weapon.

Law enforcement is currently working to identify both the victim and the Russian serviceman who committed the crime.

