ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8459 visitors online
News Video War crimes of Russia
2 477 8

Russian soldier shoots dead civilian near Pokrovsk – Prosecutor’s Office. VIDEO

In the village of Novoekonomichne near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, a Russian soldier shot dead a civilian resident.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident occurred on August 28. According to prosecutors, a Russian soldier hid behind the garage of a private household and fired a targeted shot at a man with an automatic weapon.

Law enforcement is currently working to identify both the victim and the Russian serviceman who committed the crime.

Read more: Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs during interrogations: pre-trial investigation launched, - Prosecutor’s General Office

Author: 

Russian Army (9884) prosecutor’s office (387) shoot (172) murder (681) Donetsk region (4392) Pokrovsk (501) Pokrovskyy district (722)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 