Putin on start of war against Ukraine: "It was right and timely decision"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cynically declared that launching the full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022 was "the right and timely decision."

He said this during a meeting with military leadership, as quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Kremlin leader, the "strategic initiative" on the front line allegedly "fully belongs to Russia."

"The enemy, despite fierce resistance, is retreating along the entire front line. The unconditional achievement of all objectives of the so-called ‘special military operation’ (as the aggressor state calls its invasion of Ukraine - ed.) remains the main task of the Russian forces, and the decisions made in February 2022 were right and timely," the Russian dictator claimed.

Putin also referred to Ukraine’s strikes deep inside Russian territory, calling the targets "civilian facilities."

He instructed his government to strengthen the protection of all Russian infrastructure, including energy facilities.

