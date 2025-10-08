Over 170 Ukrainian cultural treasures stolen by Russians from occupied territories - DIU

Russian invaders stole 178 valuables in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the DIU, Censor.NET reports.

The full list is published on the War&Sanctions website.

What did the invaders steal?

These are over 140 artifacts from illegal archaeological excavations in Crimea - at the sites of the Southern Suburbs of Tavrian Chersonese, the Kadykivske settlement (Roman camp) and the Byzantine architectural monument "Church of John the Baptist".

The invaders also took 37 exhibits from the National Historical and Archaeological Museum "Stone Tomb" to the "Tavrichesky Chersonese" museum under the guise of a "temporary exhibition" "The Spiritual World of Ancestors in the Petroglyphs of Stone Tomb" in 2023.

Thus, the Russians, by appropriating Ukrainian culture and history, are trying to erase Ukrainian national identity, legalize aggression and occupation.

