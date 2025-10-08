The Russian Foreign Ministry claims that there are currently no incentives to resolve the war in Ukraine.

This was stated, in particular, by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Russian media.

"The momentum for the Ukrainian settlement, which appeared after the meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska, turned out to be exhausted," the Russian official assured.

However, he did not say a single word about the fact that Russia, after the meeting between dictator Putin and Trump, in every possible way avoided implementing the agreements reached.

