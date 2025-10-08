Russia is preparing provocation against ZNPP to connect plant to its energy networks - Andriuschenko

Russia has moved to the second phase of its plan for the captured Zaporizhzhia NPP, staging provocations and shelling near the plant.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andriushchenko.

The official representative of the occupation administration, Yashina, stated that Ukraine is allegedly striking at the fuel tanks for generators. However, the IAEA mission did not record any such attacks.

According to Andriushchenko, these actions indicate a transition to the final stage of the integration of the Zaporizhzhia NPP into the Russian energy systems. It is expected that the occupiers may create another provocation with a "real" threat of an explosion in order to justify the technical reconnection of the plant.

At the same time, power outages continue in the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region due to work at substations in Melitopol, which also indicates an active phase of technical preparation for the reconnection of the NPP.

