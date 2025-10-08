Rada postponed local elections until end of martial law

The Verkhovna Rada voted on Resolution No. 14301 to ensure the continuity of local councils and heads during wartime.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

This means that new local elections will be postponed until the end of martial law.

"To put it simply, there will be no local elections in October 2025," he said.

The decision was supported by 308 MPs.

Read more: Despite Zelenskyy’s statement, OP preparing for upcoming elections and attacking opponents, - Politico

Key provisions of the resolution

It has been recognised that it is impossible to hold local elections during martial law, as it is impossible to guarantee compliance with democratic standards and the safety of those involved in the process. Responsibility for the impossibility of holding elections lies with the aggressor state, the Russian Federation. The powers of the current local councils and heads elected in legitimate elections have been confirmed — they will remain in office until new elections are held after the war. The principle of continuity of power has been emphasised — the stable functioning of local self-government is necessary to ensure order, defence and the functioning of communities. After the end of the war, the decision on new local elections will be made in accordance with the Constitution, the Electoral Code and the laws of Ukraine. An appeal has been made to the international community to support the continuity of local government in Ukraine during the Russian Federation's aggression.

Read more on our Telegram channel