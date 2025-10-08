Moldovan government websites hit by DDoS attacks: several services down

Hackers are currently attempting to attack websites of Moldovan government institutions.

The country’s Information Technology and Cybersecurity Service (STISC) reported this on Wednesday, Censor.NET informs, citing Ukrinform.

"In recent hours, new attempts of DDoS attacks on the state IT infrastructure have been recorded. These malicious actions aim to disrupt the operation of public online services and cause inconvenience to users," the STISC said.

It was also noted that due to the increased intensity of attacks, some services may be temporarily unavailable or operate slower than usual.

The STISC added that specialists continue to monitor the situation and are implementing protective measures to minimize the impact of the attacks and restore system functionality as quickly as possible.