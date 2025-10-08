"Autumn hunt" for occupiers and their equipment: Defence Forces destroy tank, motorcycles, warehouse and UAV. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Third Army Corps are destroying enemy equipment and conducting an "autumn hunting season" for the occupiers in one of the areas.
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers eliminated an enemy motorcyclist, another motorcycle in the forest, a camouflaged tank, a cannon, dugouts, enemy UAVs and an ammunition depot.
"In open terrain, in tree lines or between houses in populated areas — we locate the enemy and eliminate them with a munition drop," the fighters comment under the video.
