Warehouse of plant that produces electronics and microchips for Russian military-industrial complex is on fire in Novosibirsk, Russia. VIDEO
In Novosibirsk, Russia, the warehouse of "Zavod pripoev", which produces electronics and microcircuits, in particular for the Russian military-industrial complex, is on fire.
According to Censor.NET, video footage of premises engulfed in flames and a column of black smoke was posted online.
