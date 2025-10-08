ENG
Warehouse of plant that produces electronics and microchips for Russian military-industrial complex is on fire in Novosibirsk, Russia. VIDEO

In Novosibirsk, Russia, the warehouse of "Zavod pripoev", which produces electronics and microcircuits, in particular for the Russian military-industrial complex, is on fire.

According to Censor.NET, video footage of premises engulfed in flames and a column of black smoke was posted online.

