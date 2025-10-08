ENG
One caught fire, another lost leg: drone operators from 425th Skelia Regiment strike occupiers. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" eliminated a group of Russian troops in Novotoretske, in the Pokrovsk direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, drone operators struck when the enemy gathered near a shelter: one Russian soldier caught fire, another lost a leg, and two more were taken out on the spot.

The footage of the strike was published on social media.

