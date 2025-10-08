Drone operators from 46th SAB destroy 5 vehicles, 2 UAVs and 3 motorcycles with personnel. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 46th Separate Airmobile Podillia Brigade (SAB) of the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine struck Russian troops and their equipment.

According to Censor.NET, at least ten Russian soldiers were taken out, along with five vehicles, two "sleeper-drones," and three motorcycles with personnel.

The brigade posted a video of their combat operations on social media.

