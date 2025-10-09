Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,119,390 people (+1,020 per day), 11,241 tanks, 33,534 artillery systems, 23,325 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,119,390 Russian occupiers.

the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 9.10.25 are approximately:

personnel – about 1119390 (+1020) persons

tanks – 11241 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles – 23325 (+1) units

artillery systems – 33534 (+15) units

MLRS – 1517 (+0) units

air defense systems – 1225 (+0) units

aircraft – 427 (+0) units

helicopters – 346 (+0)

operational-tactical-level UAVs – 68293 (+328)

cruise missiles – 3841 (+0)

ships / boats – 28 (+0)

submarines / submarines – 1 (+0)

vehicles and fuel tanks – 63705 (+55)

special equipment – ​​3973 (+0)

