Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,119,390 people (+1,020 per day), 11,241 tanks, 33,534 artillery systems, 23,325 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,119,390 Russian occupiers.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 9.10.25 are approximately:
personnel – about 1119390 (+1020) persons
tanks – 11241 (+1) units
armored combat vehicles – 23325 (+1) units
artillery systems – 33534 (+15) units
MLRS – 1517 (+0) units
air defense systems – 1225 (+0) units
aircraft – 427 (+0) units
helicopters – 346 (+0)
operational-tactical-level UAVs – 68293 (+328)
cruise missiles – 3841 (+0)
ships / boats – 28 (+0)
submarines / submarines – 1 (+0)
vehicles and fuel tanks – 63705 (+55)
special equipment – 3973 (+0)
