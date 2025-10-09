ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10218 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
2 928 11

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,119,390 people (+1,020 per day), 11,241 tanks, 33,534 artillery systems, 23,325 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,119,390 Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 9.10.25 are approximately:

personnel – about 1119390 (+1020) persons

tanks – 11241 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles – 23325 (+1) units

artillery systems – 33534 (+15) units

MLRS – 1517 (+0) units

air defense systems – 1225 (+0) units

aircraft – 427 (+0) units

helicopters – 346 (+0)

operational-tactical-level UAVs – 68293 (+328)

cruise missiles – 3841 (+0)

ships / boats – 28 (+0)

submarines / submarines – 1 (+0)

vehicles and fuel tanks – 63705 (+55)

special equipment – ​​3973 (+0)

Read more on our Telegram channel

втарти армія рф

Author: 

Russian Army (10216) Armed Forces HQ (4496) liquidation (2785) elimination (5958)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 