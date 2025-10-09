Large-scale fires and 5 victims: Russia attacked Odesa region with "Shaheds". VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with drones at night, causing large-scale fires.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

Five people were injured in the Russian strike.

Two residential buildings, an administrative building, and a petrol station were on fire. A large-scale fire also broke out on the territory of the port infrastructure facility, with containers of vegetable oil, vehicles and wood pellets on fire.

Kiper said that more than 30,000 subscribers were left without electricity.

