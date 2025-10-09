4 084 29
We will end up settling situation with Russian war, - Trump said. VIDEO
US President Donald Trump is convinced that he will be able to resolve the situation with Russia's war against Ukraine.
He said this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports.
According to the US leader, he has "settled seven wars".
"We are close to settling an eighth. And I think we will end up settling the Russia situation, which is horrible 7,000 people died last week, by the way," Trump said
