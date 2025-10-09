ENG
News Trump statements
We will end up settling situation with Russian war, - Trump said. VIDEO

US President Donald Trump is convinced that he will be able to resolve the situation with Russia's war against Ukraine.

He said this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

According to the US leader, he has "settled seven wars".

"We are close to settling an eighth. And I think we will end up settling the Russia situation, which is horrible 7,000 people died last week, by the way," Trump said

