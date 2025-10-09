European leaders are increasingly warning that the continent is no longer at peace. At the same time, experts believe that the United States is underestimating the scale of the hybrid threats that Russia is deploying.

This is reported by CNN, Censor.NET reports.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said: "We are not at war, but there is no peace either." Europe is facing drones, sabotage, and cyberattacks that are paralyzing infrastructure."

Former NATO Secretary General George Robertson warned that Europe is not ready for a new form of warfare in the "gray zone" - between peace and open conflict.

In recent weeks, dozens of violations of airspace over Poland, Denmark, Germany, Norway, and Estonia have been recorded. Twice, Russian drones have stopped the operation of Copenhagen airport.

Meanwhile, according to the Center for Strategic Studies in Washington, Russia is using old tankers for covert operations - from damaging submarine cables to attacks on energy facilities.

Despite this, the United States remains focused on domestic problems, writes CNN. President Donald Trump comments on Russian attacks in Europe as an outside observer, which is causing concern among NATO allies.

European states are already increasing military spending to 3.5% of GDP and strengthening the defense of the eastern flank. Ukrainian experts are helping allies master the tactics of combating drones, but analysts warn: time is against Europe.

