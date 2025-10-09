Chornomorsk in Odesa region left without power after Russian attack

After a night-time drone attack, Chornomorsk in the Odesa region was left without electricity.

This was reported by Mayor Vasyl Huliaiev, according to Censor.NET.

"Attention, residents of the Chornomorsk community! The enemy has again attacked our community. Civilian infrastructure and private homes have been damaged," the statement said.

Critical infrastructure is currently running on generators.

There are reports of casualties.

"There is no electricity supply in the community (except for the village of Burlacha Balka). DTEK specialists are already working on restoration. We are starting to deploy points of invincibility. If necessary, contact the emergency services.

I will provide more detailed information, including the addresses of the points, later," the mayor concluded.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel