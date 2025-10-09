Zelenskyy: If Russians want to blackout us, we will do same

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in response to the blackouts caused by Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Ukrainian forces will give a mirror response.

The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Zelenskyy pointed to the Belgorod direction as one of the most intense, from where missiles, air strikes, and guided bombs (KABs) are flying, and where strikes on the Kharkiv region and its energy infrastructure are concentrated. "Maybe they can stay in Belgorod comfortably enough if they do that. Probably, this is absolutely fair. We told them that they must understand: if they want to blackout us, we will do the same," the president said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that the civilian population is not a target: Ukrainian strikes, according to him, are targeted and directed at military targets. "We are not killing civilians. Believe me, as for the Belgorod region, the Kursk region, the distance is such that it gives us the opportunity to use various types that we have in service. Ours, by the way. But the Ukrainian troops only deliver pinpoint strikes exactly where the task indicates," he added.

