Korobkovsky GPP and LPDS "Efimovka" hit in Volgograd region, Russia, - General Staff of AFU

The Ukrainian Defence Forces hit the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant and the "Efimovka" line production dispatch station in the Volgograd region of Russia.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The attack took place on the night of 9 October.

"The Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant (Kotovo, Volgograd Region, Russia) is one of the largest plants for the primary processing of natural gas and associated petroleum gas in southern russia with a design capacity of 450 million m³ of natural and associated gas per year and 186 thousand tonnes of a wide fraction of light hydrocarbons per year.



"Efimovka" LPDS (Efimovka, Volgograd region, Russia) is a station that serves several main lines for the transportation of oil and oil products in the region with a throughput capacity of 50 million tonnes per year," the statement said.

Explosions were recorded on the territory of the enterprises and a fire broke out. Information on the consequences of the damage is currently being clarified.

