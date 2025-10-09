During his first visit to India, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with his counterpart Narendra Modi.

As Censor.NET reports, the BBC reports

Among the key topics of the talks was Russia's war against Ukraine. Starmer stressed that together with Modi they discussed the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as issues of stability in the Indo-Pacific region and cooperation in the field of climate and energy, in particular, abandoning dependence on fossil fuels.

India, despite calls from the West, continues to purchase Russian energy resources, which in fact helps finance the Kremlin's military actions.

In turn, Modi said that he wants to see the end of the war through "dialogue and diplomacy".

It is noted that this is Starmer's first visit to India. And he is accompanied by the largest delegation in history, numbering over 100 CEOs, entrepreneurs, university rectors, and cultural figures.

