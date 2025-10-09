Russian commander who ordered shooting of three civilians in Kupiansk identified - SSU

A Russian military official has been identified who is involved in the shooting of three civilians in Kupiansk on October 2, 2025.

This was reported by the SSU press service, reports Censor.NET.

This is Andriy Syrotyuk - commander of the 121st Regiment of the 68th Motorized Rifle Division of the 6th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation.

"To sow panic in the front-line city, enemy soldiers dressed in civilian clothes and, disguised as local residents, infiltrated the outskirts of Kupyansk. Then, the Russians shot at close range two men and a woman who were trying to evacuate from the city deep into the territory of Ukraine," the report says.

The SSU is currently investigating a war crime under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes that caused the death of people).

Comprehensive documentation and collection of evidence of this crime for the International Criminal Court are also underway.

