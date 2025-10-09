Three drug rings exposed in Ternopil region: 700 kilograms of kratom seized, 21 suspects detained. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A criminal group distributing a new drug known as "kratom" across Ukraine has been dismantled.

The case was uncovered after a school safety officer in Ternopil reported widespread distribution of the drug among young people. Her vigilance triggered a large-scale investigation, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

During the investigation, police identified a group of ten people involved in kratom distribution. They had set up a Telegram channel and sold the kratom disguised as tea. The drugs were also sold in schools and entertainment venues. The group distributed around 50 kilograms of drugs every week.

"We determined that two criminal groups from Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk region were supplying the drugs to Ternopil region. They built a large-scale distribution network across Ukraine, with Ternopil being the main sales hub. Over six months, the suspects sold around 10 tonnes of narcotics, earning 300 million hryvnias," said Serhii Ziubanenko, Head of the Ternopil Regional Police.

At one of Ukraine’s border checkpoints, police officers together with the SSU detained two drivers attempting to smuggle about 100 kilograms of kratom. Simultaneously, 80 authorised searches were conducted across 15 regions at the suspects’ residences and drug storage or distribution sites.

As a result of the investigation, 21 individuals were detained. Law enforcement seized 700 kilograms of narcotics worth more than 17 million hryvnias.

Kratom is the leaf of the tropical plant Mitragyna speciosa, native to Southeast Asia. Its active compound, mitragynine, is up to ten times stronger than morphine. In small doses it acts as a stimulant, while in large doses it causes addiction.





















See more: In Mykolaiv region, State Bureau of Investigation exposed prison employee who was working as "drug courier". PHOTOS