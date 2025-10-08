In Mykolaiv region, State Bureau of Investigation exposed prison employee who was working as "drug courier". PHOTOS

SBI officers, with the assistance of the SSU and the leadership of the SPS, uncovered and blocked a drug trafficking channel in the Kazankivska Correctional Colony No. 93 in Mykolaiv region, involving an employee of the institution.

"The inmates kept in touch with the suppliers through the penal colony's supervision and security inspector. By prior arrangement, the convicts ordered drugs and indicated their supervisor as the recipient of the shipment. After receiving the parcel, the "courier" would carry it to the territory of the colony, where the customers would pay him for the service, Censor.NET reports.

On 3 October 2025, law enforcement officers prevented another drug supply by finding a parcel with drugs during an inspection by the colony's internal control.

The inspector is currently suspected of illegal possession, transportation with intent to sell dangerous drugs and psychotropic substances. A custody was chosen as a measure of restraint against him.

The article provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.





