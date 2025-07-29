Two KAB bombs struck dining hall, one hit inmates’ living quarters – deputy head of Bilenkivska colony on shelling. PHOTOS

Last night, Russian forces struck Bilenkivska Correctional Colony No. 99 with KAB bombs. Although inmates had been instructed on what to do in case of shelling, it is impossible to be fully prepared for such an attack.

deputy head of the institution, Dmytro Azarov

"Two KAB bombs hit the dining hall, and one KAB bomb struck the inmates’ living quarters, where the highest number of fatalities occurred. Before the ambulances arrived, staff and medical personnel provided assistance. There was not much they could do, as the ambulances arrived almost instantly—dozens of vehicles transported the inmates to hospitals in Zaporizhzhia," he said.







According to Azarov, the issue of evacuating the inmates is currently under consideration.

"The inmates were instructed, but of course, no one can be fully prepared for this. However, everyone knew the clear action plan. Therefore, all inmates immediately took their positions in the shelters, which may have significantly reduced the number of casualties and injuries. The inmates did not panic or disrupt the facility’s operation; they acted coherently and followed the administration’s instructions," he added.

Oleh Tsvilyi, head of the NGO "Protection of Prisoners of Ukraine", said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, all institutions in Zaporizhzhia region have been evacuated, except for Bilenkivska penal colony No. 99.

Bilenkivska Correctional Colony No. 99 houses inmates convicted of serious and especially serious crimes. It accommodates first-time offenders, not recidivists.

As previously reported, Russian forces attacked a penitentiary facility in Zaporizhzhia overnight, killing 17 and injuring over 40. Censor.NET also reported on the Russian strike on Kamianske, where there are casualties and injuries. A maternity hospital and a city hospital ward were damaged.