At night, enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and region with 9 "Shahed" drones. Almost 400 strikes were delivered on region in 24 hours. PHOTO

On the night of 24 July, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and the district with 9 drones. During the day, the occupiers carried out 387 strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov.

He noted that the enemy attacked dacha co-operatives. As a result of the attack, outbuildings were damaged. The buildings and the surrounding area caught fire. The fire is currently out.

"Another strike hit the building of an educational institution, which is not in use today. The building caught fire. The rescuers extinguished the fire. Preliminary, there were no casualties," noted Fedorov.

Over the last day, 14 localities in the Zaporizhzhia region came under hostile fire. 43-year-old woman wounded as a result of an enemy attack in the Vasylivka district

Russian troops carried out 5 air strikes on Prymorske, Mala Tokmachka, and Preobrazhenka.

271 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Nyzhnia Khortytsia, Kamianske, Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka.

Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Novoandriivka were hit by 6 MLRS attacks.

105 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Kamianske, Orikhove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, and Malynivka.

