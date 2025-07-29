Russian strike on Kamianske: three people killed, five injured. Maternity hospital and city hospital ward damaged. PHOTOS

At night, the enemy attacked Kamianske with a rocket. Two people were killed. Another 5 people were injured, including a pregnant woman.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"A three-storey building that was not in use was partially destroyed. Nearby, medical facilities were damaged: a maternity hospital and a city hospital ward," he said in a statement.

Two people were killed in the attack. Five others were injured. Two women are "seriously injured". One of them is pregnant. Three patients are in moderate condition.

Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the number of people killed in the missile strike on Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, had risen to three.

"At two o'clock in the morning this morning, the Russians launched a missile attack on the city of Kamianske - on the territory of the city hospital. Three people were killed in the attack, including a pregnant woman. Her name was Diana, she was only 23 years old," Zelenskyy wrote.

