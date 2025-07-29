Occupiers strike building in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, with ballistic missile. PHOTOS
Around two o'clock, Russia fired a ballistic missile at Kamianske, which hit a building in the city centre.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local media outlet Sobitie.
The missile caused significant damage. A large-scale fire broke out as a result of the hit. One woman was killed and eight other people were injured with varying degrees of severity. All the victims were hospitalised and are being provided with the necessary medical care.
Rescuers, police, city utilities and volunteers are working at the scene of the tragedy.
