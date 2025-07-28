Occupiers attacked two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region during day: three wounded, houses damaged, fires broke out. PHOTOS

During the day on Monday, 28 July, Russian invaders attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy shelling caused casualties and destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The occupiers fired on Nikopol district with drones and artillery. Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Myrove communities were under enemy attack.

A 59-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalised in moderate condition.

Russian shelling caused fires. Nine private houses, a dozen outbuildings were damaged, and 2 more were destroyed. Infrastructure was damaged, and power lines were hit.

In Synelnykove district, the Russian army attacked Mezhova, Malomykhailivka and Pokrov communities. The occupiers used UAVs and guided aerial bombs. A 45-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were injured. They are in hospital. Their condition is of moderate severity.

See more: Epicentr shopping centre in Kamianske was completely destroyed by Russian strike. PHOTO