At night, Russians attacked one of penitentiary institutions in Zaporizhzhia region, killing 16 people and wounding 35 (updated)

On the night of 29 July, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov.

"At night, Russians attacked one of the penitentiary institutions in the region. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded.

The premises of the institution were destroyed. Private houses nearby were also damaged," he said in a statement.

Fedorov noted that the enemy shelled Zaporizhzhia district with FABs. They also hit the penal colony. 16 people were killed and 35 were wounded.

The injured are being provided with all necessary medical care.

Over the past day, the occupiers struck 672 times in 14 localities of Zaporizhzhia region.

"An 81-year-old woman was wounded as a result of hostile shelling in Polohiv district," said Fedorov.

Russian troops carried out 10 air strikes on Bilenke, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Malynivka and Novoandriivka. And also:

461 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Malokaterynivka, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

12 MLRS attacks hit Hryhorivka, Kamianske, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

189 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Solodke and Preobrazhenka.

