Rucsists intensify shelling of Zaporizhzhia region: anti-record 810 enemy attacks over weekend

The enemy is increasing pressure on the frontline territories of the Zaporizhzhia region and hunting civilians.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, last weekend, a terrible anti-record was recorded - 810 enemy strikes on the territory of the region per day. Most of them were carried out by drones, mostly FPV, which the enemy uses to hunt civilians and destroy infrastructure.

According to Fedorov, last week drones:

▪️ In Huliaipole attacked a civilian car with a man and a woman in it. The people died on the spot, the car was destroyed.

▪️ In Stepnohirsk, a civilian car burned down as a result of the attack, fortunately, the driver managed to jump out of the vehicle.

▪️ In Prymorske, a 45-year-old man was wounded.