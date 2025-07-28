Drones shot down dozens of Russian drones last night, - Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

Commenting on Russia's night attack, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that units of unmanned systems, army and air force aviation, anti-aircraft gunners, air defence units, and mobile fire groups had destroyed several hundred Russian attack drones.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"In total, the defenders of the sky have destroyed several hundred Russian attack drones over the course of this night alone. The unmanned defence against the 'Shaheds' has had good results - dozens of Russian drones have been shot down. Several missiles were also shot down overnight. Unfortunately, not all of them, there were also hits.

But we are constantly strengthening Ukraine's air shield, and it is very important to maintain a full understanding among our partners of how they can help. Step by step, we are closing the funding gap for drone production, and this week I will have more conversations with our partners on this task. The Minister of Defence of Ukraine and the Secretary of the NSDC are fulfilling the relevant instructions at their level," the statement said.

The President also noted that there are currently 8 wounded as a result of Russian strikes.

Recovery and rescue operations are underway. In particular, this concerns electricity supply.

