2 out of 4 missiles and 309 drones shot down. "Kinzhals" did not reach target - Air Force

On the night of July 28, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 331 air assets. In particular, 324 UAVs, 4 cruise missiles and 3 aerial ballistic missiles were used.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with:

324 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and various types of simulator drones;

4 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of Saratov region;

3 Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of Lipetsk region.

"The main direction of the attack is Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi region!" the statement said.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence perform?

According to preliminary data from the Air Force, as of 09.30 a.m., air defence shot down/jammed 311 enemy air attack vehicles by electronic warfare:

- 309 attack UAVs;

- 2 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Consequences

Two missiles of various types and 15 attack UAVs hit in 3 locations, and the downed (wreckage) fell in several locations. The Kh-47 M2 aeroballistic missiles did not reach their targets!