Large-scale air alert announced again in Ukraine: Russians attack with Kinzhals (updated)

For the second time in the morning of July 28, air alert was declared throughout Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.

"All of Ukraine is in missile danger! MiG-31K takeoff was recorded," the statement reads.

8:52 a.m. - High-speed target in Chernihiv region.

8:53 a.m. - High-speed target in Zhytomyr region.

8:55 a.m. - A high-speed target in the Khmelnytskyi region.

At 9:15 a.m., the Air Force announced that the threat to the MiG-31K was lifted.

