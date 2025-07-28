Ukraine declared air alert because of takeoff of Mig-31K. Launch of "Kinzhals" recorded - Air Force (updated)
An air alert has been declared across Ukraine on the morning of July 28.
Censor.NET informs about it with reference to the Air Force.
"All of Ukraine - missile danger! The takeoff of MiG-31K was recorded," - stated in the message.
7:57 a.m. - High-speed target on Kiev
7:58 a.m. - High-speed target on Zhytomyr.
8:00 a.m. - High-speed target on Khmelnytskyi region.
8:01 a.m. - Speed target on the Kiev region.
At 8:21 a.m. - the alarm is announced to be lifted.
