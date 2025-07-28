ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10023 visitors online
News Declaration of an air raid alert
3 116 6

Ukraine declared air alert because of takeoff of Mig-31K. Launch of "Kinzhals" recorded - Air Force (updated)

MIG

An air alert has been declared across Ukraine on the morning of July 28.

Censor.NET informs about it with reference to the Air Force.

"All of Ukraine - missile danger! The takeoff of MiG-31K was recorded," - stated in the message.

7:57 a.m. - High-speed target on Kiev

7:58 a.m. - High-speed target on Zhytomyr.

8:00 a.m. - High-speed target on Khmelnytskyi region.

8:01 a.m. - Speed target on the Kiev region.

At 8:21 a.m. - the alarm is announced to be lifted.

Read more: Alert in Kyiv and number of regions. Air force reports missile in Kyiv region, air defense is working

Author: 

air alert (349) Air attacks (533)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 